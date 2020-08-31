Mumbai: Now, ride within Bandra Kurla Complex with new e-bike facility

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in association with YULU has started e-bike services from today within the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Now commuters can hire an e-bike from Kurla and Bandra Railway stations to the BKC.
According to the MMRDA, in first phase there are 18 bike stations in BKC which will be subsequently increased as per the demand.
To avail the facility one has to pay Rs five as unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 for every one minute of ride. Besides this, there will also be monthly recharge facility and bonus of 20-100 per cent offered to the riders.
During the Covid-19 Pandemic, the agency will sanitise the e-bikes frequently and will take sufficient care of the allied facilities it clarified.
On the initiative R A Rajeev, MMRDA Commissioner appreciating YULU for joining hands with MMRDA and offering this service said, "Nearly two lakh people come from Kurla and Bandra stations to BKC every day. About three lakh people alight at these two stations daily of which 70 per cent (2 lakh) of them commute to BKC either on foot or use auto rickshaws. Therefore the e-bike service will facilitate easy commuting experience to these two lakh people. Our focus is to provide last mile connectivity and like YULU we invite all other such agencies to come forward and provide such services here. Kurla and Bandra stations will get integrate to BKC."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)