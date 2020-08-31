Mumbai: Now, ride within Bandra Kurla Complex with new e-bike facility

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in association with YULU has started e-bike services from today within the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Now commuters can hire an e-bike from Kurla and Bandra Railway stations to the BKC.

According to the MMRDA, in first phase there are 18 bike stations in BKC which will be subsequently increased as per the demand.

To avail the facility one has to pay Rs five as unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 for every one minute of ride. Besides this, there will also be monthly recharge facility and bonus of 20-100 per cent offered to the riders.