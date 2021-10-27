Now, Awhad targets NCB zonal director

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad came out in open to support of the Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik’s allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and in a tweet shared a photo with a caption ‘’Pehchan Kaun.’’

In a purported photo, Wankhede is standing among some Muslim students. By uploading the photo, Awhad has supported Malik’s claim that Wankhede was born into a Muslim family, but he forged his identity and sought a job under the Scheduled Caste category.

Awhad claimed that Wankhede with a forged birth certificate allegedly snatched the seat which should have gone to the Scheduled Caste candidate in the Indian Civil Service exam.

Awhad in another tweet said, "The only reason. Unfortunately, #AryanKhan is the son of #ShahRukhKhan so efforts are made by some to prove him a druggist."

Meanwhile, the state NCP chief and the Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil claimed the expose made by Malik in connection with Wankhede and his alleged forged birth certificate are quite serious and an appropriate action should be taken in this regard.

‘’Malik has revealed with evidence that the Aryan Khan case is a bogus case. Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate was allegedly forged and he benefited from this by showing that he is backward,’’ he said.

Referring to the affidavit filed by an eye witness Prabhakar Sail alleging payoff against Wankhede in the Mumbai drug bust case, Patil alleged that it was a conspiracy to discredit Bollywood and Mumbai.

Patil claimed that NCB seems to have become pro-active as the other probe agencies including ED, CBI and Income Tax by the BJP led government at the Centre have failed to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government despite repeated efforts.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:03 AM IST