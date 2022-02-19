'Not one inch of building used for anything illegal,' Narayan Rane on BMC's notice for Juhu bungalow inspection

Union Minister Narayan Rane has claimed that his Juhu residence was not constructed illegally after being a served a notice by the BMC who wanted to inspect the premises.

“Eight members of my family live here and no commercial activity takes place here. But Shiv Sena complains to BMC, they have BMC in their hands,” Rane was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I was in Delhi yesterday when I came to know that BMC has issued me a notice, over my house. This house was completed by a famous architect on 17th Sept 2009 as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Not even one inch of building used for anything illegal," he said.

According to reports, the BMC had informed Rane that a team will visit his residence at Juhu Tara Road on Friday to inspect the premises and verify complaints of illegal constructions

