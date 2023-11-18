Now North Indian OBC Groups In Maharashtra Join The Clamour For Reservations | File Photo

The Uttar Bharatiya Sabha, representing North Indians in Mumbai, is advocating for a caste census in Maharashtra to recognize caste groups identified as Other Backward Class (OBC) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but not in the state. The association asserts that OBC groups from the northern states residing in Maharashtra should be granted similar status to access reservations in jobs and educational institutions.

Demographic Overview

Approximately 70% of Mumbai residents with roots in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other Hindi-speaking states, according to the Sabha, belong to OBC groups. While the exact numbers are unclear, the 2011 census estimates around 3.6 million Hindi speakers, constituting about 30% of the city's population.

Babulal Vishwakarma of the OBC wing of the Sabha argues that major castes like Yadavs, Kurmis, Vishwakarma, and Kanojias enjoy reservations in their home states but are denied the same privileges in Maharashtra. The Sabha questions the inconsistency in caste status and reservation laws across India.

A resolution supporting this demand will be passed at the Uttar Bharatiya Sammelan in Goregaon, with the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai as the chief guest.

Surname vs. Profession: Identifying Castes for Reservations

Sanjay Nirupam, former Member of Parliament and president of the Uttar Bharatiya Sabha, suggests that castes should be identified by profession rather than surname. He notes that surnames differ for castes with similar ancestral occupations in Maharashtra and northern states, causing complications in accessing reservations.

While some North Indian migrants settled in Maharashtra have OBC certification, recent migrants must prove their domicile status for a specified period to obtain caste certification. The Sabha urges the consideration of traditional professions, rather than surnames, as the basis for reservations across India.

Nirupam emphasizes that castes entitled to reservations should enjoy these benefits nationwide, regardless of their domicile period in their new home. The demand for extending reservations for OBC groups from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was previously discussed with the former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Correspondence with Chief Minister and Potential Independent Census

After passing the resolution, the Sabha plans to write to the current chief minister and, if necessary, conduct an independent census to collect data on North Indian OBC groups in the state.

