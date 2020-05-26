No way out: Migrants' family sell cattle to fund their travel home; remain stranded in Mumbai after flight cancellation

While a limited number of flights have begun operating from Maharashtra, flight serivces to and from West Bengal will only resume from May 28, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed on Monday.

There has been an outpouring of support and sympathy for the stranded trio. In response to the post, IndiGo had reached out to the journalist, commenting that the carrier would reach out to them, and would be "accomodating them on the next available flight or providing them with a full refund".

A later post by the domestic carrier said that while IndiGo had offered to re-book them on the first flight on May 28, they had opted to travel on June 1.

"We have accommodated their travel plans at no additional charge," an executive from the carrier assured.