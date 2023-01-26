No water cut in Thane on Friday

File | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The maintenance work undertaken by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the upgradation and strengthening of the Jambhul water treatment plant has been postponed. Hence, there will be no disruption to the water supply in Thane district this Friday, the corporation said.

The MIDC has announced that the water supply from Jambhul Jal Shuddhi Kendra will continue on a regular basis.

Water supply to continue

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in its statement said that there will be no water cut and the water supply will continue in Diva, Khardi, Padle, Desai, Khidkali, Daighar, Dawle, Bholenath, Shible Nagar, Kausa, Mumba Kalwa, Ganapatipada, Vitawa, Kolshet and Nehrunagar areas.

The MIDC had earlier announced that due to technical works planned at the Jambhul water treatment plant, water supply to most of the cities and industrial estates in the district will be closed on Friday.

