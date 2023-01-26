Thane: TMC chief celebrates 74th Republic Day with great enthusiasm; see pics

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar celebrates 74th Republic Day | FPJ

Thane: The 74th Republic Day of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday. On the occasion, the national flag was hoisted by TMC commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar.

The TMC security forces and fire brigade personnel saluted the national flag. TMC chief Abhijit Bangar was also saluted by the fire brigade and security personnel.

Sanitation staff honored with 'Meritorious Workers' Award

Meanwhile, 10 representative sanitation workers who contributed to the cleanliness of Thane city were felicitated by the TMC chief with the 'Meritorious Workers Award' for their outstanding performance.

Also present during the celebration were Transport Committee Chairman Vilas Joshi, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Sanjay Herwade along with other officials and employees.

After the hoisting of the flag, flowers were offered to the statues of revered leaders and the statues of respected persons of the city in the K. Narendra Ballal Auditorium.

Also, during the occasion, the 'Democracy Fortnight' program, which will run from 26 January to 10 February 2023, was launched.

Finally, the officials and employees of TMC took an oath to effectively implement the central government's Tobacco and Tobacco Products Control Act 2003 ordinance regarding the banning of e-cigarettes.

