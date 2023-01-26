Surat trader held with pistol, cartridges at Pune railway station

Representative Image | File

A 47-year-old garment trader from Surat has been arrested from Pune railway station in Maharashtra for alleged illegal possession of a pistol and six bullets, police said.

The businessman, identified as Anil Kumar Upadhyay, was taken into custody on Tuesday, a Government Railway Police official said on Wednesday.

"The businessman had come to Pune from Surat (Gujarat) on Monday in connection with his garment business. He planned to return to Surat the next day after completing his work when the police found him carrying a pistol and six rounds at the Pune railway station," the official said.

Firearms procured from Bhopal-based woman

The trader told the police that he had procured the firearms from a Bhopal-based woman, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. The offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Upadhyay was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody for five days.

