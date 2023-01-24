“Interaction between policymakers and experts of higher education important,

Governor BS Koshyari addressing the audience |

Pune: “Interaction between policymakers and experts of higher education is very important for improving the quality of higher education. Bringing together experts in the field of higher education can create a competent educational system that can face new challenges effectively. The true direction of education will come out through conferences like this.” Said, Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Inauguration of the Workshop on Transforming Indian Higher Education organised by the Higher Educators Foundation in association with MIT World Peace University.

Also present at the occasion were Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Renowned Scientist, Dr. Suresh Garimela, President, University of Vermont, USA, Dr. Satish Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, University of Buffalo, Padmashri Dr. Sanjay Dhande, Former Director of IIT Kanpur, Rahul V. Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University and Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor, MIT WPU.

Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President, MIT WPU presided over the function.

The Hon'ble Governor further said, “There is an opportunity for foreign universities in India under the new education policy. All Indian Universities of the country can take benefit of this, and our values and knowledge of different fields can be shared with the whole world. Hence, educational exchange will be beneficial to all. Our country has introduced the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and value based education will be beneficial in making good global citizens.”

“Through this workshop, we should concentrate on the tangible and definitive objectives concerning higher education. We should find a way to achieve them. The private universities should come forward with dedication and spirit for the advancement of the education sector.”

Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad said, “India gave the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the world. We must think together to build a peaceful society and for that, it is necessary to include values in education. A platform has been created through this workshop to bring positive changes in the education sector at a global level.”

Padmashri Dr. Sanjay Dhande said, “Education is important for human and social progress. There should be three principles in higher education on which the foundation of education should stand: Transparency, Accountability, and Quality.”

Rahul Vishwanath Karad said, “This conference of international education experts is being held to discuss the challenges faced by private universities, which should be brainstormed and where solutions should be found.”

Mrs. Pankaj Mittal- AIU Secretary, Pradeep Khosla, Ramanand Krishnamurthy, Sethuraman Punchnama, Ashok Joshi, Maili Agarwal along with 100 Vice Chancellors from all over the world were present in this conference.

Dr. Prasad Khandekar gave the introductory speech and Dr. Preeti Joshi Head of Liberal Arts, MIT WPU compeered the programme.

