Maharashtra forms inter-departmental panel for NEP 2020 implementation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday formed an 11-member inter-departmental committee for state-level coordination, control and guidance in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The committee is headed by the additional chief secretary of the school education department and includes officers from various departments.

School Education and Sports department Joint Secretary Imtiyaz Kazi in a Government resolution released on Monday said that the department wise officers appointed on the committee will focus on coordination among various departments for the effective implementation of the NEC 2020. They will submit periodic reports to the committee’s head.

“For the effective implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 in the state, the cooperation of the school education department along with other departments is important. Along with the school education department, some schools in the state are under the control of other departments, so for the effective implementation of this policy, it is also necessary to coordinate the department and the other departments,” reads the Government resolution.

A senior School Education and Sports department officer told The Free Press Journal, “The state Government has already taken a decision to implement the policy which recommends four year undergraduate degrees with multiple entry and exit options. The objective is to improve gross enrollment in higher education to 50% by the year 2035. Another facility of taking a break from the ongoing study for pursuing any different course has been provided. Several changes have been made in the existing education policy, which includes Graded Academic, Administrative and Financial Autonomy. Besides, e-courses in regional languages are being promoted. The Government plans to develop virtual laboratories. A National Educational Technical Forum (NETF) will be developed for facilitating science education.”

In the NEP 2020, the structure of 10+2+3 has been changed to 5+3+3+4. It covers certification from foundation level to graduate level. The first five years include three years of practical examination and 1st and 2nd grade and in this level the examination is given based on games, research and work. With the aim of enabling the students to carry out comprehensive reading up to grade 3 proficiency.

