 'No Role In Conspiracy': Special Court Grants Bail To Businessman In Mithi River Desilting Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'No Role In Conspiracy': Special Court Grants Bail To Businessman In Mithi River Desilting Scam

'No Role In Conspiracy': Special Court Grants Bail To Businessman In Mithi River Desilting Scam

In the alleged Mithi river desilting scam, a special court granted bail to Jay Joshi of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, stating that he had no role in the alleged conspiracy and did not intend to cheat the BMC.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
'No Role In Conspiracy': Special Court Grants Bail To Businessman In Mithi River Desilting Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the alleged Mithi river desilting scam, a special court granted bail to Jay Joshi of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, stating that he had no role in the alleged conspiracy and did not intend to cheat the BMC.

About The Case

Joshi was arrested on May 6 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which claimed that Joshi, along with the CEO of his company, Ketan Kadam, and a few BMC officers, had compelled a contractor to rent machines at an inflated rate from Virgo. The agency alleged that the scam caused the BMC a loss of Rs 65 crore. Joshi’s lawyers argued that he had appointed Kadam as the CEO on May 5, 2020, and that all agreements, transactions, and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) had since been managed by Kadam.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cyber Cell Freezes ₹700 Crore Linked To Online Fraud Cases Reported Between 2019 &...
article-image

They argued that he was only a director and could not be prosecuted under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating). Additionally, the court criticised the prosecution for failing to comply with the mandatory arrest provisions. Joshi’s wife was only informed in writing on May 7 at 11.10 am. However, the police claimed that they had notified her orally on May 6. The court pointed out that if Joshi was arrested at 10.30 pm, officers could have easily sent a woman constable to deliver a written notice that same night, allowing his relatives to contact a lawyer for legal advice.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights

The court also observed, based on statements from employees of contractors Lokesh Jain and Hitesh Purohit, that Kadam, not Joshi, handled transactions for Virgo. There was no material evidence indicating that Joshi had compelled the contractors, and there was no concrete proof of forgery related to tenders and MoUs in the desilting project, the court said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...