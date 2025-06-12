 Maharashtra Cyber Cell Freezes ₹700 Crore Linked To Online Fraud Cases Reported Between 2019 & 2025
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cyber Cell Freezes ₹700 Crore Linked To Online Fraud Cases Reported Between 2019 & 2025 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has frozen over ₹700 crore linked to online fraud cases reported between 2019 and 2025. This significant action stems from complaints received through national cybercrime helpline numbers 1930 and 1945.

Officials stated that the frozen amount was traced and blocked with the help of banks, payment gateways, and digital wallet services. While the seized funds are currently under legal proceedings, victims may soon be reimbursed if the court process moves smoothly.

1930 Helpline Operational 24x7: The 1930 national helpline, operated round-the-clock by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, serves as the primary channel for reporting cybercrimes across the state. Managed from a Command and Control Centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, the helpline is supported by a team of over 150 cyber experts and staff.

With approximately 8,000 calls received daily, the helpline boasts a 100% response rate, considered the best in the country. Upon receiving a complaint, alerts are instantly sent to relevant banks and law enforcement agencies through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Real-Time Blocking of Fraudulent Transactions: Officials added that the Cyber Cell works in real-time coordination with banks and financial institutions to halt suspicious transactions. If any potentially fraudulent activity is detected, instructions are immediately issued to place a lien or hold on the transaction.

Refunds Likely Soon: Authorities have indicated that the legal process is advancing steadily, and if all goes as planned, cyber fraud victims could start receiving refunds in the coming months. While acknowledging that retrieving defrauded funds is complex and time-consuming, they noted this effort marks a positive step forward in cybercrime redressal.

Cybercrime Hotspots: Mumbai, Pune, Thane -  According to official data, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane remain the top hotspots for cybercrime in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 54,836 complaints in 2024, Pune recorded 26,332, and Thane registered 23,148 complaints.

Cybercrime incidents are also rising sharply in Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, indicating a broader trend of growing digital fraud across urban areas in the state.

