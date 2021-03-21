No question of replacing Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh: NCP's Jayant Patil

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. While rejecting Singh's allegations that the state home minister sought extortion money, Deshmukh alleged that Singh was levelling false allegations against him to save himself.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of former Mumbai police chief's allegations against Anil Deshmukh, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP's state unit president Jayant Patil are scheduled to meet party supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday.

