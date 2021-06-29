No one should become homeless in BDD chawl redevelopment project: CM Uddhav Thackeray directs officials

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to take care of all tenants and residents in the redevelopment Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls and that rehabilitation should be carried out for those affected.

The CM also directed to set up ministerial committee to take strategic decisions regarding police residences. In a meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, Thackeray also directed the authorities to prepare a plan for redevelopment and rehabilitation of police residences.

In the meeting, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Tourism, Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department Manukumar Srivastava, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale, Housing Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar, MHADA Vice President Anil Diggikar along with former MLAs Sachin Ahir, Sunil Shinde, Corporator Ashish Chemburkar were present.

Officials discussed the issue of providing houses to the families of the deceased employees and retired employees in the residences allotted to the police in the BDD Chawl redevelopment project.

Thackeray said that no on will be deprived of rehabilitation in BDD chawl redevelopment project, adding, "redevelopment of BDD chawl is a ambitious project".

"Some of the residences given to the police personnel here are owned by the families of the deceased employees and also by the retired employees. In redevelopment, the number of police service residences should be kept intact, and sympathetic consideration should also be given to the families of police personnel currently residing. A plan should also be prepared for the houses to be made available through MHADA through redevelopment and their allocation to the police", Thackeray directed the authorities.