Naigaon BDD Chawl Project: Upset residents stall survey work once again

Mumbai, May 24: Upset residents of Naigoan Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls stalled the survey work initiated by a deputy collector. The residents said the survey should be held by the Public Works Department (PWD) and not by a deputy collector for MHADA.

Yogesh Mhase, CEO of MHADA (Mumbai said, "Already the demand of carrying out a survey through PWD has been accepted by the state government. Also, the agreement with tenants for the new houses has been approved. However, the GR has not been issued so far. As soon as the GR comes the work will be initiated. PWD doing the survey will only ease our work and we don't have any problem with that ultimately. The new buildings' work should begin is what we are aiming at."

While people gathered in large numbers on Monday opposing the survey work, therefore to avoid such a situation considering the present Covid-19 situation, MHADA has decided to wait for some more time now.

Politicians from Shiv Sena, Congress among other party leaders were present at the time of people opposing the survey. Rahul Shewale, member of Parliament (MP) from Sena told the media, "In next few days, a meeting with Chief Minister will be held regarding the demands raised by the residents along with carrying out a survey by PWD. Surely a solution to this problem will come out. The state government is positive to carry out this redevelopment project as earliest as possible."

Almost four years have passed but till date actual construction work of redevelopment at Naigoan BDD chawl has not inched even a metre. Following opposition, L&T which had won the Rs 2,800 crore contract in 2017 of the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment project, had also expressed its desire to withdraw from the project. However, later the company withdrew its decision of cancelling the project after getting assurance from the government.