'No need to panic': Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on rising COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while speaking to reporters today said that although cases in the state are rising, there is no need to panic.

He added that similiar trends are seen in states such as Punjab, UP and Delhi, however most of the people infected have only mild symptoms.

"COVID-19 cases are rising in Punjab, UP and Delhi. I spoke with their Health Ministers. They said cases are rising but there's only mild symptoms and people are recovering in home isolation. In Maharashtra, cases are rising but not rapidly, so no need to panic," he said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 223 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the overall tally to 78,79,622 and the toll to 1,47,849, a health department official said.

The addition to the COVID-19 tally was a steep rise from the 121 cases recorded in the state on Monday, which incidentally was covered by Mumbai alone that saw 122 infections during the day, he pointed out.

The twin coronavirus-linked deaths took place in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation limits, part of Thane district which falls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and in Satara, western Maharashtra, he said.

So far, 77,30,370 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 161 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 1,403 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts had no active case as on Tuesday.

It also revealed that 25,592 coronavirus tests carried out in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of swab samples examined in the state to 8,04,22,318.

The coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.87 per cent, as per health department data.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST