 'No Extravagant Farewells For Officers Facing Routine Transfers': Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla Warns Of Action Over Celebrations
Rashmi Shukla highlighted that public respect for officers based on their commendable work rather than extravagant displays.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla | ANI

Rashmi Shukla, the Director General of Maharashtra Police, has issued an order prohibiting the department from send-off or felicitation functions for officers undergoing transfers within the police department or to another department. If such incidents occur in the future, strict action would be taken against the officers and police staff involved, with the department head held accountable, the circular said.

What Does The Order Say?

As per the order, formalised in writing on February 21, transfers within the police department are routine administration procedures. However, it has come to the attention of police seniors that send-off functions were being organised after transfers. During these events, officers don the official dress, wear colourful turbans and are showered with flowers. Subsequently, they sit in official vehicles while order staff pull the vehicles using ropes. These functions, resembling those held for retired police officers, deviate from established police force procedure.

Shukla Warns Of Action For Not Obeying Orders

Moreover, the officers and staff often share videos and images of these events on social media, drawing ridicule and mockery from the public. Shukla has emphasised the immediate discontinuation of such send-off functions for transferred police officers and other police personnel. She highlighted that public respect for officers based on their commendable work rather than extravagant displays.

All department heads and relevant authorities are directed to ensure strict adherence to this and communicate the directive to their subordinates.

