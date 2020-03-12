No decision on IPL matches postponement as yet: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on late Wednesday evening said that the government may take a decision on postponement of IPL matches in the state depending on the situation arises following the spurt of Coronavirus. He clarified so far there is no decision in this regard.

''There is one suggestion that IPL matches can take place in the absence of viewers in the stadium. However, the government has not received any proposal from IPL organisers,'' Thackeray said.

State government sources clarified that the government has not asked IPL organisers to stop ticket sales for the matches to be held in Mumbai.

Earlier, the state cabinet headed by Thackeray extensively reviewed the impact of Coronavirus in the state.