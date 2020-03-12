No decision on IPL matches postponement as yet: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on late Wednesday evening said that the government may take a decision on postponement of IPL matches in the state depending on the situation arises following the spurt of Coronavirus. He clarified so far there is no decision in this regard.
''There is one suggestion that IPL matches can take place in the absence of viewers in the stadium. However, the government has not received any proposal from IPL organisers,'' Thackeray said.
State government sources clarified that the government has not asked IPL organisers to stop ticket sales for the matches to be held in Mumbai.
Earlier, the state cabinet headed by Thackeray extensively reviewed the impact of Coronavirus in the state.
''Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope suggested that cricket lovers can watch matches on TV and avoid going to stadium due to Coronavirus. Revenue from sale of ticket is paltry 2% in IPL while the balance 98% comes from advertisements and sponsorship. So the loss will be minimum if at all matches take place without viewers. However, the government has not issued any directive asking IPL organisers to stop ticket sale,'' senior minister told FPJ.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief and former ICCI president Sharad Pawar said that cricket matches can be avodied to avoid the congregation of people. ''We have been told to avoid public meetings due to outbreak of Coronavirus,'' he added.
