No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on April 14: BMC

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination will be closed on Thursday, April 14 2022, at all government owned and municipal centers in Mumbai.

The vaccination campaign will resume on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 12 has inoculated 16,28,28,427 people.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 52 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,494.



As per the state government data, 7,12,87,337 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,66,97,036 received their second dose and 10,311 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,51,094 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,09,357 received their second dose. 12,52,549 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 17,83,286 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,298 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,701 of them have got their second dose. 3,39,381 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,493 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,312 got their second dose. 3,63,804 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:34 PM IST