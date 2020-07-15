No court relief for Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: A CBI special court has denied interim bail on the grounds of Coronavirus to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mukerjea had filed the interim bail application on June 23. This is her fifth bail plea to be rejected since she is in custody. Her advocate Sudeep Pasbola told the court that her health conditions may make her susceptible to contracting Coronavirus in crowded conditions of the jail. Her medical issues mentioned in previous bail pleas may be considered, the plea said.

In her previous bail pleas filed on medical grounds, she had stated that she had neurological issues and had suffered a near stroke. She had also said she has unbearable headaches and blackouts, which occur frequently.

The CBI had opposed the plea arguing that she is a British national and not entitled to such relief. The central agency also said that she did not have any major health issues.

This temporary bail plea was filed while her bail plea on merits of the case was still pending before the court for orders. Mukerjea has also sought that the court give its orders on the pending bail plea.

Mukerjea, lodged in Byculla jail, is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Also accused in the case are her two ex-husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyamvar Rai.