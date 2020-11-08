'No ban on firecrackers in Maharashtra': CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to Diwali with simplicity

“No firecrackers in public places. I am not imposing a ban on crackers or an Emergency, but next 15 days after Diwali are still crucial,” he added.CM Uddhav Thackeray said the state government is reopening economic activities, but with caution. "If we have to impose lockdown again it will create further hardships," he added.

While talking about COVID healthcare centres, CM Thackeray said the healthcare centres will not be closed for next six months even though the beds are vacant. "The 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign has worked. More than 60,000 teams worked hard and they found 51,000 COVID-19 patients who were treated and discharged," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister also lashed out at those who do not wear masks in public places. "I won't tolerate this. Those moving without masks will be fined. One COVID-19 positive patient moving in public can infect 400 persons. So wearing mask is mandatory," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray also said the state government is reopening schools for Class 9 to 12 with a lot of precautions. He also added that the state government will not be reopening temples and place of worships anytime soon.

"We are being careful and not re-opening temples as people will queue up. I am delaying reopening of temples to curb the spread of coronavirus. I am ready to face criticism and those critics will not come forward to take responsibility if virus infection increases," Uddhav Thackeray said.

While talking about recently signed MoUs (investment proposals in data centres, logistics, oil and gas, auto, electrical and electronic sectors) worth Rs 16,000 crore in June and last week Rs 35,000 crore, Uddhav Thackeray said: "Those who ran the campaign to discredit the state are anti-Maharashtra. Despite that state inked MoUs worth Rs 16,000 cr in June and last week Rs 35,000 cr."