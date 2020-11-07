Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gives nod for schools to reopen from Nov 23

It’s now official. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday gave approval for reopening of schools from Standard 9th to 12th from November 23 by strictly adhering to all Covid-19 containment measures. He asked the administration to take proper precautions for the safety of students as the possibility of another Corona wave cannot be ruled out.

The school teachers will have to undergo the RT-PCR test which will be organised by the local administration between November 16 and 22 before the reopening of schools. “Next few days we need to be more vigilant,” said CM at the virtual meeting with the School Education Minister Varsha Gailwad, the minister of state Bachhu Kadu and other senior officers.

Thackeray at the outset said schools in which quarantine centres were set up will not be closed. However, he directed the local administration to find alternate places to restart the schools. “It is necessary to focus on the cleanliness and sanitization of schools and Covid-19 tests of all teachers,’’ said Thackeray.

He appealed to the parents not to send the child who is ill or the person in the household who is accompanying the child, is ill.

Gaikwad told Free Press Journal, "The RT-PCR test of all teachers will be conducted through local administration between November 17 and 22 before the start of school. Thermal checking of students will be done in schools starting from November 23. One student will occupy one bench while classes will be held on alternate days. Students should bring food and water bottle from home."

The minister said the school session will be for four hours and teachers will teach only Science, Mathematics and English while for other subjects the online classes will be an option. Gaikwad said the department has already made a detailed SOP but some more suggestions, which were made at today’s meetings, will be incorporated to bring a new SOP. She urged the parents to make their suggestions that can be included in the revised SOP.

Kadu requested the CM to give proper instructions to the local administration to start the school in phases and to keep the school running smoothly.