No alliance with MNS in BMC polls till Raj changes stand on Parprantiya: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday reiterated that it will not form any alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the ensuing BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections until the latter changes its aggressive stand against Parprantiya (citizens from other states especially North Indians).

The BJP, which has already launched Mission Mumbai 2022 with a resolve to end Shiv Sena rule in the BMC and elect the party mayor, also clarified that there were no talks with the MNS on a possible poll truck.

Patil’s clarification is crucial against the backdrop of indications by leaders from the BJP and the MNS for an alliance in the BMC elections especially after the latter went saffron unveiling his party's new flag and announced support to the Narendra Modi government for evicting Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"I have repeatedly stated my position on this. As long as the MNS does not change its stand towards people from outside Maharashtra, there is no question of BJP’s tie-up with it,’’ said Patil.

He further stated that the BJP was not against providing jobs to the locals as there is a law for that. “So there is no reason to argue fresh. If there is a law, then why MNS is opposing?” he questioned.

Patil wanted to know whether the MNS opposes citizens from outside Maharashtra driving taxis or rickshaws or doing business.

“Then there are Marathi-speaking populations residing across the country. There are lakhs of Marathi people in cities like Jabalpur and Indore. Thus, when the country is one, we do not agree to oppose those who come to earn their livelihood. We are a national party. So until MNS changes its stand on Parprantiya, BJP cannot have an alliance with it,” said Patil.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar, who has been made in-charge for the BMC elections, said that the party will not tie-up with any party including MNS in the BMC elections.