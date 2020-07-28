Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s rapid antigen testing goes in top gear at 16 centres

To control the spread of coronavirus in and around Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up a Rapid Antigen testing centre at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Monday.

The civic body will carry out the rapid test under the Mission Break the Chain to prevent the transmission of the virus with early detection. Initially, the wholesale market had emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus positive cases.

The civic body is working on testing, tracing, isolating and treatment policy to contain the COVID 19 in the city.

Soon after taking over the charge, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar had stated that the civic body would start the Rapid Antigen test to reach infected persons without any delay. The NMMC started the Rapid Antigen test centre at Vashi hospital on July 16. Later, it was extended to five other centres located at Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Belapur, Turbhe wards, and the APMC complex. In addition, 11 more centers are functioning in private hospitals across the city including the one at Dr D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul.

As per the civic health department, a total of 6144 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted till July 26 of which 919 people were found positive. However, those who found negative but showing symptoms similar to coronavirus underwent RT-PCR to confirm their status.

Meanwhile, in the last three days, the civic body conducted the Rapid Antigen test among 1852 police personnel of which 74 were found positive. According to senior officials from NMMC, most of the positive police personnel were asymptomatic.

Bangar said that the purpose of the rapid test is early detection of infection and preventing further transmission. The report of Rapid Antigen test comes in just 30 minutes while the RT-PCR test takes from one to two days depending upon workload at the lab. Early detection helps in tracing infected and isolate them from the further transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, Bangar visited the Ghansoli ward on Monday and took stock of the situation and discussed for strict lockdown in containment zones where the number of infected persons is quite high. Bangar asked officials that in collaboration with the police, implement strict lockdown. He asked to put such barricades that people cannot cross even by walking and also ensure 24 hours of police presence.