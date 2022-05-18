NMMC to set up libraries in 10 slums in first phase under 'Library in Every Slum' concept

In order to preserve the reading habit and culture among common citizens, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to set up a library in slums in the city. In the first phase, 10 slums have been chosen to set up libraries. There are 41 slums in the city and even civic schools run in slum areas.

The concept "Library in Every Slum" has been coined by the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar. He said that book reading plays a vital role in the progress of any person as it provides knowledge of the world and promotes holistic personality development.

To make books easily available for reading to the citizens of slum areas of Navi Mumbai, especially children and youth, and to increase the sweetness of reading in them, the concept of 'Library in Every Slum' is being implemented.

The Social Development Department of NMMC has already carried out a detailed survey before implementing the concept. After reviewing the survey report, civic chief Bangar directed officials to set up libraries in 10 slums in the first phase.

The slums identified for libraries are Indiranagar, Hanuman Nagar, Turbhe Store, Gautam Nagar, Panchsheelnagar, Katkaripada, Bhimnagar, Nosil Naka, Ramnagar, Ilthanpada, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, and Shivaji Nagar across the city.

Bangar asked officials to start work related to architecture as well as exterior and interior painting work immediately. As per the plan, the atmosphere in the libraries will be attractive in a way that would encourage reading and each library will have interior design and decoration according to the size of the space.

A computer and printer will also be made available for the management of the library. Every library will have a toilet facility.

In addition, the books selected in each library will be different. It will be selected keeping in view the population of each slum area. At present, NMMC has libraries in 19 places across the city.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:31 PM IST