Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises awareness program on mosquito breeding on National Dengue Day

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is implementing various initiatives to create awareness among the citizens about dengue. In this regard, a special campaign was carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

As monsoon is knocking the corner, there is a need to create collective awareness on the prevention of dengue and preventive measures against dengue spread. With this in mind, citizens are involved in dengue prevention activities.

On the occasion of National Dengue Day, the civic body has planned a number of activities, keeping in view the goal of "Dengue can be prevented, let's come together, let's overcome dengue".

As part of it, a public awareness rally was organized from Bancholi Maidan in Nerul village to Urban Primary Health Center in Kukshet. During the rally, a street play on dengue prevention was organized at Sector 14.

During the campaign, officials visited a total of 11,876 houses and inspected 25,142 mosquito breeding grounds. They found 37 contaminated locations and destroyed them.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:54 PM IST