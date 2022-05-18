Panvel civic body honors COVID-19 warriors

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) honored sanitation ambassadors and sanitation officers for their work during the Covid period. On the occasion, various social organizations were also honored during a function held at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on May 16.

During the function, winners of the Sustainable Competition and Clean Survey 2022 competition were also given the award.

Mayor Dr. Kavita Chautmol, MLA Prashant Thakur, Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Mayor Sitatai Patil, Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, Standing Committee Chairman Naresh Thakur, Corporator, Corporator, BJP City President Jayant Pagade, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate among others were present during the event.

MLA Thakur said that the civic body has conveyed the message of cleanliness to the people through the beautification of the squares. The efforts made by the corporation for the development of the city and the projects implemented in the last five years are commendable.

Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Organization, JM Mhatre Trust, Swachh Kharghar Foundation, Kantilal Pratishthan Raigad, Robinhood Army, and Citizen Unity Forum were honored for their special contribution in the crisis.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:15 AM IST