Navi Mumbai: Cleanliness drive launched in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: The Robin Hood Army in Panvel and Rotaract club of Panvel industrial Town jointly conducted a cleanliness drive around Ballalleshwar lake, Panvel’s oldest lake. Around 10 garbage bags were collected during the three days of clean-up drive.

During the cleanliness drive, the volunteers found the maximum number of single used banned plastics. A volunteer from the Robin Hood Army said that use of banned plastic is impacting the mother earth severely.

The cleanliness drive was aimed at creating awareness regarding reduce, recycle and reuse.

“The aim is to encourage the masses to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable substances along with throwing it to the dustbin instead of public places,” said another volunteer.

He added that this is a small beginning and it will make a difference in days to come.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:13 AM IST