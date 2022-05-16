Over 250 people turn up for free medical camp in Panvel

A free medical camp was organized on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Sadguru Shri Sai Narayan Baba at Panvel by Shri Narayan Baba Charitable Trust on Sunday. It was held at Sai Baba Mandir, Station Road, Shri Sai Narayan Baba Ashram Panvel.

The Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation Dr. Kavita Chautmol inaugurated the camp.

More than 250 beneficiaries turned out at the camp and they underwent different tests. A large number of patients underwent free eye examination under experts’ guidance and they were given free spectacles by expert doctors. In addition, free cataract surgery, ECG, blood sugar, BMD examination, X-ray skinning and others were carried out.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:25 AM IST