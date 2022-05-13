Navi Mumbai: Training session on Tuberculosis Eradication held in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Under the Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a training session on Tuberculosis eradication at Maharashtra Bhushan Dr. Nanasaheb Sub-District Hospital in Panvel. Staff and medical officials attended the programme.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Avinash Jadhav. He informed the medical staff about the symptoms of TB, its diagnosis, testing, and treatment methods.

During the session, he informed them about various measures being taken by the government for the eradication of tuberculosis.

Dr Jadhav said, “Tuberculosis can be cured with early diagnosis and proper treatment. Hence people should visit their nearest doctors as soon as they see the symptoms.”

On this occasion, Chief Medical Officer of PMC Dr. Anand Gosavi, Deputy District Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sachin Sankapal, Taluka Medical Officer Sunil Nakhate Municipal Medical Officer Dr. Suresh Pandit, Dr. Barfe, and other health workers were present.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Awareness rally organised by NMMC on World Tuberculosis Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:22 AM IST