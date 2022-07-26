NMMC sees 20 new cases of COVID on July 25

Representative | PTI

For the third consecutive day, fewer than 50 new cases of COVID were reported by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

On July 25, a total of 20 new cases of COVID were reported. The civic body also saw around 60 patients being discharged.

So far in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 292.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of COVID were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 223 people are in home isolation, and not even a single patient is getting treatment at the COVID care center of NMMC.

During June, two COVID deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to COVID infection.

On July 25, the civic body conducted 2938 RT PCR tests and 3475 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,2,279 RT PCR and 22,467,04 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.