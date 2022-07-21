e-Paper Get App

NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1625 mm of rainfall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai receives 20 mm rainfall in last 24 hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 20.82 mm of rainfall from Wednesday, 8.30 am to Thursday, 8.30 am. A maximum of 36.59 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 28.43 mm of rainfall in the Digha ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Wednesday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1625 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 81.45 meters. On Wednesday, the catchment area saw 26.8 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1953.60 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

  • Digha-36.59 mm

  • Belapur-24.6 mm

  • Nerul- 12.1 mm

  • Airoli- 28.4 mm

  • Vashi- 11 mm

  • Koparkhairane – 11.17 mm

