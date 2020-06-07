NMMC resorts to mass screening to contain COVID-19

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out mass screening in an attempt to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases under its jurisdiction. At present, the activity is only being done in its containment zones, including Kopar Khairane and Turbhe.
In the last week of May, 10 medical teams were deputed to extend its reach to more citizens in Kopar Khairane. As of June 6, 514 positive cases were reported in the area. The civic body then began mass screening in Turbhe, which also has the most number of containment zones.
At present, the city has a total of 30 containment zones with the maximum 11 in Turbhe node. According to civic officials, the density of the population in Turbhe is quite high. The special drive is meant to break the chain of the spread of the virus.
So far, around 5,000 people in these two wards have already been screened and many of them were found with symptoms of COVID-19. “We are planning to screen masses across the city to reach every citizen and ensure they are not infected with the virus,” said an official from the Health Department.
For the screening, 10 medical teams of expert doctors have been formed from NMMC hospitals, Dr DY Patil Hospital and Terna Hospital. “They have begun the thermal screening of citizens. They also are interacting with residents to know about their condition and are examining their health,” said the official. If a person shows signs of fever, his body's oxygen level is immediately checked with a pulse oximeter. Their swab is also being sent for testing immediately if coronavirus-like symptoms are found.
According to an official, around 40 percent cases of those infected are related to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), have had close contact with those working there or had recently visited it. As of June 5, the total number of cases under NMMC was 2,643 with 87 deaths and a mortality rate of 3.29 per cent, which is close to the state’s 3.55 per cent.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)