NMMC resorts to mass screening to contain COVID-19

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out mass screening in an attempt to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases under its jurisdiction. At present, the activity is only being done in its containment zones, including Kopar Khairane and Turbhe.

In the last week of May, 10 medical teams were deputed to extend its reach to more citizens in Kopar Khairane. As of June 6, 514 positive cases were reported in the area. The civic body then began mass screening in Turbhe, which also has the most number of containment zones.

At present, the city has a total of 30 containment zones with the maximum 11 in Turbhe node. According to civic officials, the density of the population in Turbhe is quite high. The special drive is meant to break the chain of the spread of the virus.