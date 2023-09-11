NMMC Receives Good Response To Special Camp Under PM Swanidhi Se Samrudhi Yojana

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

In order to provide working capital to hawkers and street vendors to start their businesses due to the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Pathakreta Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has done a good job in delivering the scheme to the beneficiaries and providing them with benefits in this scheme which gives a helping hand to the hardworking common citizens in their livelihood.

The corporation is committed to fetching the benefit of the schemes

The corporation is committed to fetching the benefit of the schemes from self-sufficiency to wealth which is the next part of the same scheme, said additional commissioner Vjayakumar Mhasal.

Under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, a one-day camp was organized under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Se Samrudhi Yojana under the Central Government's self-reliance fund for street vendors at Sahitya Ratna Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium in Juinagar.

On this occasion Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Mr. Vijayakumar Mhasal, Deputy Commissioner of Labor and Employment Department of Central Government Mr. Anupreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Thane Labor Department Mr. Pradeep Pawar and Assistant Commissioner Mr. Dinesh Dabhade, Turbhe Division Officer of Municipal Corporation and Assistant Commissioner Mr. Bharat Dhande, Social Development Officer Shri. Sarjerao Parande, Regional Manager, Bank of Maharashtra Shri. Poonam Bharate, Ration Officer Mr. Pardeshi and other dignitaries were present.

Appealed to the working class to take advantage of all the eight schemes

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Labor and Employment Department of the Central Government Shri. Anupreet Singh appealed to the working class to take advantage of all the eight schemes in Swanidhi Se Samruddhi, which are helpful in making them self-reliant, and make these schemes successful.

Deputy Commissioner of Thane Labor Department Mr. Pradeep Pawar gave detailed information about the PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana and the registration scheme under building and other construction schemes from self-funding and prosperity schemes. He said that the aim of these schemes is that the next generation of the working class should grow up educated and raise the educational, economic and social levels of their families.

A monitoring committee has been formed

A monitoring committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner to effectively implement the self-funded wealth program and a special camp is being organized for the effective implementation of the schemes, the controller of the scheme, Shri. Given by Tushar Pawar.

Currently, 1971 hawkers have been surveyed in social and economic terms in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area and hawkers and their families are provided with Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Rupay Card, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana, Registration under Building and other construction, One Nation One Various schemes like Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matruvandana Yojana are being given benefits. A special camp has been organized for this and citizens attended in large numbers and benefited from it.

