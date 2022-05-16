NMMC publishes ward boundaries, former corporator alleges not heard objections

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has published the ward formation following a direction from the state election commission. The election of NMMC was put on hold after the state government had brought in OBC reservation in the local body election.

Earlier, the civic body had held a hearing of over 3800 objections and suggestions for ward demarcation of NMMC. During the heating, differences among former corporators within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over new boundaries have started surfacing. MVA is believed to contest the civic election together.

Now, the political parties are going through the new boundaries of wards and accordingly decide their plan of action. Meanwhile, Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from ward number 64 or panel number 27 says, the proposed formulation of ward doesn't include Sector 3 and 6 of Vashi, as they have been merged with the proposed Panel number 28 which is Vashi Gaon region or ward number 60. Gaikwad says, “The demography of sectors 3 and 6 of Vashi and Vashi Gaon is completely different and the elected representative will not justify with citizens of both areas,” said Gaikwad.

According to Gaikwad, around 900 objections were submitted by residents of sector 3 and sector 6 regarding the new boundaries of wards. However, she alleged that the election commission overlooked their demands and did not even pay heed to the common citizens' view.

“While Sector 3 and 6 comprise the heterogeneous, multicultural crowd having a vastly different infrastructure from Vashi Gaon. The decision will lead to grave conflicts, uninformed decision making, and under-development of the region,” said a resident of sector 6 in Vashi. The proposed new boundary included partially sector 3 of Vashi to panels number 27 and 28.

This year, following the rise in the number of wards from 111 to 122, the election commission formed a panel of three wards each. There are a total of 41 panels. One panel will have two wards while the remaining 40 panels will have 3 wards.

As per the draft, Karave village has the lowest 19,734 population and maximum in Diwale ward with 32819 population. Both wards fall under the Belapur constituency.

Last year, the state election commission had increased the number of wards from 111 to 122 and the new wards are being formed by demarcating the existing wards. The term of the last corporation ended in April 2020 and the election is due in April 2020. And now, the election of the civic body will be held in 122 wards.

In the last decade, the population of the NMMC has increased substantially and the need for separate wards has been felt. In order to speed up the development works, there is a need for more representation in the civic body.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:46 AM IST