Nitin Desai Suicide: Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Shock On Art Director's Death, Says 'Never Imagined..'

Famous Art Director died by suicide on Wednesday morning at the ND Studio in Karjat. He was reportedly found hanging at the studio by his staff today. The sudden demise of the renowned artist has known only shook the film industry but also the political world. Desai had a good connect with various political leaders and had also been active in organising political events.

State Home Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the sudden demise of Desai today. Fadnavis recalled the times when Desai arranged various political programs during his tenure as Chief Minister and also acknowledged his contribution to the cinema and art industry.

Taking to his Twitter, Fadnavis wrote, "The news of the sudden death of famous art director Nitin Desai is very sad. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. He made very valuable contribution in the field of cinema and art and for that, he was honoured with many awards. During my tenure as Chief Minister, he successfully coordinated the arrangement of the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' program organized at Marine Lines. We never imagined that this versatile artist would leave us so suddenly. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this sorrow on this sad occasion. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile Maharashtra MLA and BJP leader Mahesh Baldi who reached the spot as soon as the news broke, confirmed the death of 'Lagaan' art director Nitin Desai. Baldi claimed that financial instability could be the possible reason behind the extreme step taken by Desai. "He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide," said Baldi while talking to the media.



