Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Mumbai: Edelweiss Finance Company (Edelweiss Group) sought eight days to arrange documents to present before the Khalapur police in the Raigad district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged suicide of renowned film art director Nitin Desai, an official said.

They were supposed to appear before the police on August 14. However, they submitted an application to seek more time.

Vikram Kadam, the divisional police official of Khalapur and investigating officer said that no questioning happened on Monday. “They sought eight days to arrange documents and present them before the police,” said Kadam. However, he added that Khalapur police have not issued a notice of the date for the next questioning.

Earlier, on August 8 and August 11, after long hours of questioning, the investigating team asked the official of ECL Finance Company to appear again on August 14 morning.

ECL's managing director Phanindranath Kakarla was among the four company representatives who appeared before the investigating officers at Khalapur police station on August 8 and August 14 at Khalapur police station.

Desai, 57, was found dead at his ND Studio in Karjat, around 80 km from Mumbai on August 2 morning. He was found hanging with a rope. Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at Khalapur police station and later based on the complaint of Neha Nitin Desai, wife of Desai, the Khalapur police registered an FIR against five persons on August 4.

The FIR named Edelweiss chairman Rashesh Shah, company official Smit Shah, another person named Keur Mehta, R K Bansal of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (Edelweiss ARC), and Jitender Kothari who has been appointed by the NCLT as an interim resolution professional.

