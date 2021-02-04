Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi and her husband file application for cancelling NBWs

Absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta who had turned approvers in the Punjab National Bank scam early last month, have filed applications before a special court seeking that the non-bailable warrants (NBW) issued against them by the court be cancelled.

The court had, while making them approvers, had directed in its order that they appear before it at the earliest and that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) facilitate their approach and take suitable steps accordingly.

The NBWs were issued against the duo on 12 June, 2018 after taking cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet when the court had issued process and summoned them before it. Earlier, the duo had not joined the investigation when summoned by the agency repeatedly. A red corner notice is also in force against them.

The couple, who face charges of being party to laundering the proceeds of crime and benefiting from it, had approached the court in end-November last year for tender of pardon and sought to be made approvers in the case. In her plea seeking tender of pardon under the CrPC, Purvi had said that on account of being Nirav’s sister she is in a unique position to be able to provide important evidence, access to bank accounts, entities relevant to Nirav and his dealings.

She further said that her entire personal and professional life has been brought to a standstill due to her brother’s activities and that she has distanced herself from him. She undertook to be examined as a witness.

The ED had not objected to their pleas and stated that tender of pardon be granted, but submitted not to withdraw their names as accused in the case. Special Judge VC Barde had allowed their pleas on January 4 on the condition that they make full disclosure of circumstances in their knowledge.