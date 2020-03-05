Nirav Modi’s 72 belongings fetch over Rs 2.28 crore

A rare 18K gold assymmetrical dial watch by Cartier, which usually costs around Rs5 lakh was sold at a whopping price of Rs36,40,000 on Wednesday. The wrist watch fetched this huge amount only because it was owned by fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.

Additionally, watches by Vianney Halter and Goldpfeil and the one by Gerald Genta (white gold and diamond) were sold at over Rs12 lakh and Rs10 lakh, respectively.

These articles along with 69 other valuable watches, wallets and a car, were sold in an online auction, conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had seized all these belongings of Modi, an accused in a multicrore scam. The central agency has received over Rs 2 crore by selling 72 valuables owned by the fugitive diamontaire.