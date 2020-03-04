Bombay HC to hear Nirav Modi's son plea challenging auction of paintings seized by ED

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday will hear a petition filed by Nirav Modi's son Rohin Modi challenging auction of paintings seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from fugitive diamond businessman's premises.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court will hear the plea.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is wanted for his alleged role in the Rs 13,570 crore loss caused to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) along with his uncle, Mehul Choksi.