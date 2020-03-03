Bombay High Court refuses to defer Nashik's standing committee polls

Mumbai: In a setback for the Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court Monday refused to postpone the elections of the chairman of the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC's) standing committee.
The HC has ordered the divisional commissioner of Nashik to conduct the election process by way of 'secret ballot' and submit the ballots and a report before it.A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla also ordered the commissioner to not even count the votes.
This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) petitioned the bench challenging the decision taken by Sena's Eknath Shinde, who is the Urban Development minister.
Shinde had deferred the polls to the chairman's post following the complaints filed by Sena's group leader Vilas Shinde, who disputed the seat share of the total 16 seats of the standing committee.
The dispute arose between the BJP and the Sena after the NMC's general body resolved to give four seats to the BJP and two seats to the Sena and one each to Congress and NCP.
