Night curfew: Over 2K traffic violations reported on Day 1 in Mumbai

A day after the state government has announced night curfew, the Mumbai Police were seen imposing the guidelines strictly across the city and installed nakabandis at various places. During the curfew hours, the traffic police recorded over 2,038 traffic violations all over the city. These violations included not wearing helmet/seatbelt, without license and not wearing mask.

"Normally, the figures of traffic violations at night is not this high, but due to nakabandis at various places, the numbers were high," said a senior traffic official.

The city police had registered eight offences under Section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the IPC between 11 pm and 6 am on Wednesday. Apart from imposing the night curfew, the police were also engaged is announcing the new curbs on the loudspeakers and asking people to remain in their houses between 11 pm and 6 am.

The police have stepped up the vigil on places like Marine Drive, Juhu Choupatty, Worli Seaface and Bandstand to make sure that nobody stays out in groups beyond the stipulated time. Lot of Mumbaikars go of there for night walks and leisure time with their families.

To ensure there is no spike in COVID-19 cases during Christmas and New Year Eve celebrations, the state government had on Monday announced night curfew from Tuesday till January 5. As per the guidelines essential services workers have been exempted from the restrictions and there will be no change in availability of public transport as well as with the flight operations.

Clarifying the new measures, Vishwas Nangare Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), said, "The curfew is for your safety and health and restrictions are only on the gathering of 5 or more persons from 11 pm to 6 am. All business activities of night shifts will be allowed except the establishments used for entertainment/recreational activities (eg: pubs, restaurants, theatres etc). These must close at 11 pm.”

The police have also clarified that there no restrictions on vehicular movements and people can travel on 2 and 4 wheelers.