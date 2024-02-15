NIA Arrests 1 After Multiple Raids In ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Module Conspiracy To Target Vital Installations

Arrested accused, Mohammed Zoheb Khan |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case, involving a conspiracy to target vital installations.

Details of raids

Raids were conducted at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad ), Maharashtra, by the NIA teams, which seized several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents etc. related to the case. One person, identified as Mohammed Zoheb Khan, was arrested during the crackdown.

The case against Mohammed Zoheb Khan was registered by the NIA Mumbai on the basis of inputs that he and his associates had taken ‘Bayath ’(pledged allegiance) to the ISIS Khalifa, and had planned to various establishments. They were also involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth, both physically and over social media, to join the ISIS and promote its violent ideology.

Accused were in touch with foreign-based handlers

As per NIA investigations, the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers for furthering the activities of the global terror network, both in India and abroad. They were sharing incriminating videos of ‘Bayath’, along with materials related to violent jihad and Hijrah to Syria.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigations in the case.