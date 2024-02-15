 NIA Arrests 1 After Multiple Raids In ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Module Conspiracy To Target Vital Installations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNIA Arrests 1 After Multiple Raids In ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Module Conspiracy To Target Vital Installations

NIA Arrests 1 After Multiple Raids In ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Module Conspiracy To Target Vital Installations

As per NIA investigations, the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers for furthering the activities of the global terror network, both in India and abroad.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Arrested accused, Mohammed Zoheb Khan |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case, involving a conspiracy to target vital installations.

Details of raids

Raids were conducted at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad ), Maharashtra, by the NIA teams, which seized several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents etc. related to the case. One person, identified as Mohammed Zoheb Khan, was arrested during the crackdown.

The case against Mohammed Zoheb Khan was registered by the NIA Mumbai on the basis of inputs that he and his associates had taken ‘Bayath ’(pledged allegiance) to the ISIS Khalifa, and had planned to various establishments. They were also involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth, both physically and over social media, to join the ISIS and promote its violent ideology.

Read Also
Kerala: NIA Special Court In Ernakulam Sentences ISIS Operative Riyas Aboobacker To 10 Years...
article-image

Accused were in touch with foreign-based handlers

As per NIA investigations, the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers for furthering the activities of the global terror network, both in India and abroad. They were sharing incriminating videos of ‘Bayath’, along with materials related to violent jihad and Hijrah to Syria.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigations in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Partners With ASCI To Spot Non-Compliant Real Estate Developers

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Partners With ASCI To Spot Non-Compliant Real Estate Developers

Mumbai: Health Experts Call For Action Against Look-Alike, Sound-Alike (LASA) Drugs

Mumbai: Health Experts Call For Action Against Look-Alike, Sound-Alike (LASA) Drugs

Mira-Bhayandar: Debt-Ridden Man Stages Own Abduction To Evade Loan Repayment, Sends Police On Wild...

Mira-Bhayandar: Debt-Ridden Man Stages Own Abduction To Evade Loan Repayment, Sends Police On Wild...

Mira-Bhayandar: CM Shinde Inaugurates Cashless Multi-Specialty Hospital In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: CM Shinde Inaugurates Cashless Multi-Specialty Hospital In Kashimira

Navi Mumbai: Man Holds Doctor Captive In Nerul Hotel After He Asks For Returns On Investment,...

Navi Mumbai: Man Holds Doctor Captive In Nerul Hotel After He Asks For Returns On Investment,...