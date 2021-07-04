NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra chief secretary over health condition of Stan Swamy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is looking into the complaint drawing attention to the serious health condition of imprisoned activist Stan Swamy (84 years), on Sunday issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra. The notice has called upon the chief secretary to ensure that every possible effort is made to provide Stan with proper medical care. Not just as a life saving measure but also for protection of his basic human rights.

The commission has also called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint and asked for the treatment record of Swamy, who is lodged in Taloja Jail, Navi Mumbai.

This direction has come in continuation of the earlier order of the Commission wherein it had advised the State Government of Maharashtra to provide adequate medical care and treatment to Stan Swamy, who was hospitalised in Holy Family Hospital and submit a report within four weeks.

Earlier, the commission had received a complaint on May 16, 2021, that Swamy, lodged in Taloja Jail, was being denied medical facility during the COVID-19 period. It was also alleged that he had not been vaccinated yet and that there was no proper medical care in the jail hospital. The petitioner had further alleged that the majority of jail staff had tested Covid positive, especially most of the kitchen staff. A number of under-trial prisoners had also contracted corona virus and no RT-PCR tests were conducted.