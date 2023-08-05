NHAI Instructed to Quickly Complete Work On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Mumbai-Nashik Highway | PTI

Thane: Following the death of six people in a devastating accident that occurred in Khadavli on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has directed all officials to expedite the completion of road construction along the Khadvali-Talvali-Vashind route.

July 18 accident

On July 18, six passengers were killed in a collision between a jeep and a container on the Khadavli-Padgha section of the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Additionally, the presence of potholes on this stretch of road has led to daily traffic congestion. Addressing this matter, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally inspected the road on July 30 and issued instructions to the relevant authorities to commence immediate road repairs, with the aim of resolving the traffic issues expeditiously. A review meeting regarding the progress of these works was conducted at the Thane collectorate office, chaired by Shingare with the concerned authorities in attendance.

During the meeting, Collector Shingare emphasised the need for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to consult experts in order to properly resurface the road, install continuous lighting at various locations during the night, and promptly complete the construction of the service road.

DM to inspect work personally

Furthermore, the collector instructed District Magistrate Amit Sanap to personally inspect these ongoing works and promptly submit an objective inspection report.

In response to the accident, Chief Minister Shine allocated Rs5 lakh each from the CM's relief fund to aid the families of the deceased, the distribution of which took place on Thursday during the Revenue Week event, as part of the "Ek Haat Maditacha" initiative. The beneficiaries include Chinmayi Vikas Shinde, Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple, Santosh Anant Jadhav, Vasant Dharma Jadhav, and Prajwal Shankar Firke. A total sum of Rs33 lakh was approved by the chief minister after a proposal requesting financial assistance was submitted through the tehsildar office to the collectorate office following the incident.