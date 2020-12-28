New Year celebrations in Mumbai: Looks like home's where the party is

Mumbai: Given the Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in place from 11pm to 6am till January 5, youngsters have been forced to revisit their plans of celebrating the New Year. Instead of clubbing, dining and drinking outside, this time, it will be indoor dining and house parties with just the immediate family and friends.

Youngsters said they intended to celebrate on December 31 night by maintaining social distancing and following Covid norms. Subodh Dixit, a 24-year-old web developer, said, "I generally go clubbing every New Year's eve but this time, I will stay indoors and have a family dinner. Also, with the curfew in place, there is no option of going out for a late dinner."

Anandini Roy, a 28-year-old fashion stylist, said, "I will meet a few friends and have an indoor celebration during New Year because of the curfew. I wanted to go on a night road trip to Lonavla and do an outdoor camp. But both the curfew and late Covid-19 pandemic have imposed too many restrictions."

"We tried asking many night clubs and resorts whether they were holding any all-night parties but all of them said that since night curfew was in place, they would not operate beyond 11pm. Parties generally start after 8pm since New Year's eve is a working day and there is no point if we must wind up before midnight. So we have decided to hold a December 31 party at our friend's house, where we can at least enjoy all night," said Rohan Bidwe, a Borivli resident.

While Janice Rebello, a 22-year-old marketing executive, said, "We have to be careful in order to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus. I do not want to put my family at risk. I generally visit an NGO on December 31 and have a small celebration. But this time, I will just donate some food and help those in need. Also, I will stay indoors and spend the night with my parents."