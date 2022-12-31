New Year 2023: Mumbai Traffic Police announces diversions, road closure ahead of festivities; details here | Twitter/MTP

Mumbai: In the wake of New Year eve celebrations all set to welcome 2023 in city, the Mumbai traffic police is equally all set with the preparations to keep the city's traffic movement smooth.

Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the New Year's Eve, particularly at Gateway of India, Colaba Area, Marine Drive, Nariman Point area and various other sea fronts, beaches, hotels, clubs etc. resulting in slow traffic movement from the late evening of December 31st, 2022 till the early hours of January 1st, 2023.

The Mumbai Traffic Police Unit has shared a traffic diversion advisory on its Twitter handle giving a detailed information about the road closures and diversions of traffic in South Mumbai region.

Gaurav Singh, Dy. Commissioner of Police (South) in the shared order said, "In order to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year Celebrations, certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 20.00 hrs. of December 31, 2022 till 06.00 hrs. of January 1 2023."

Closure of roads for all vehicular traffic:

The North Bound of N.S. Road from NCPA to Princess Street Flyover will be closed for all types of vehicles. (Note: North bound traffic coming from Princes Street Flyover on to N.S. Road will be kept open) The North Bound of Madame Cama Road will be closed near Mantralaya Junction towards Air India Junction. The North Bound of Free Press Journal Marg will be closed for all types of vehicles except local residents. The South Bound of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking restrictions:

Parking restrictions will be imposed on South and North Bound on following roads from 20.00 hrs. on December 31, 2022 till 06.00 hrs. on January 1, 2023.

N.S. Road Madame Cama Road Veer Nariman Road P.J. Ramchandani Marg Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Adam Street BEST Marg Hazi Niyaz Ahmed Azmi Marg Henry Road Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg Shahid Bhagat Singh Road (Colaba Causeway) from Regal Circle to its junction with Hazi Niyaz Ahmed Azmi Marg (Arthur Bunder Road) Maharishi Karve Marg

General Instructions:

N.S. Road to C.S.M.T.

Vehicles will proceed from Sundar Mahal to C.S.M.T. through Churchgate stn, CT.O, O.C.S and Hazarimal Somani Marg

N.S. Road to Freeway

Vehicles will proceed from Sundar Mahal to Free way through Churchgate, C.T.O, Hutatma chowk junction.

N.S. Road to J.J Flyover

Vehicles will proceed from Sundar Mahal to J.J Flyover through Churchgate, C.T.O, O.C.S, & C.S.M.T stn.

N.S. Road to Cuffe Parade

Vehicles will proceed from Air India, to Cuffe Parade through Mantralaya, Godrej, Ambedkar Junction S.B.S Road.

Nariman Point/NCPA to Pedder Road

Vehicles will proceed from Vinay K. Shah Marg, Rajani Patel Marg, INOX, Mantralaya, Godrej, left turn, K.C. College junction, Churchgate, GST Bhavan, Saifee Hospital, Opera House, Wilson College, Bandstand & further.

Gateway of India to Girgaon Chowpatty

Vehicles will proceed from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, S.P. Mukherji Chowk, M.G. Road, Metro Junction, Jagannath Shankarsheth Road, Shyamaldas Gandhi Marg, Princess Street Flyover. N.S. Road, Girgaon Chowpatty.

Mantralaya to Girgaon Chowpatty

Vehicles will proceed from Madame Cama Road, Godrej Junction, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate Junction, Income Tax Bhavan, S.K. Patil Udyan, Saifee Hospital, Opera House, Sukh Sagar Junction, Vinoli Chowpatty Girgaon.

OR

Vehicles will proceed from Madame Cama Road, Dr. Ambedkar Chowk, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg. CTO Junction, M.G. Road, Metro Junction. Jagannath Shankarsheth Road. Shyamaldas Gandhi Marg. Princess Street Flyover. N.S. Road, Mafatlal, Girgaon Chowpatty