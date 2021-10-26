New NCB officer to head Aryan Khan drug case probe? As vigilance probe starts against Sameer Wankhede, here's what we know so far

Amidst the uproar over extortion charges levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the Network 18 News has reported that the agency may transfer to a new officer the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

As per the report, the issue was discuused during the Monday meeting of the agency's top officials.

What is the matter?

For the unversed, Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to Director General Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe," said Malik.

"The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases. Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this," said Malik.

He also challenged Wankhede, his father and his sister to file criminal defamation case against him saying that he is ready to face it and fight it in court.

The NCP leader said that his fight is not against NCB but against the official who has extorted money from people.

"My war is not against the agency. I am fighting injustice. I am only exposing one official who got the job by fraud. Wankhede used a fake birth certificate to get the NCB job. He has been illegally tapping phones of some people in Thane and Mumbai," Malik alleged.

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter." Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, told ANI: "I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action." Earlier today in a series of tweets, Malik said he has "received an envelope from an unnamed NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) official", adding that he will soon be revealing the details. "Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter. (sic)," his tweet read.

Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

