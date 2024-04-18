'New Member Of Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena': Rahul Narwekar Denies Joining Arun Gawli's Party After Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar | File

Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar has denied reports that he is joining don Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He told FPJ on Thursday that reports of him quitting the BJP were "rubbish."

Viral Video Of Narvekar's Speech

He explained that the ABS had invited him to an event and he went for it. He claimed that his speech at the function has been distorted. A video of his speech has become viral and it shows Narwekar extending his support to the ABS and to Geeta Gawli, daughter of Arun Gawli, who can be seen in the video sitting next to him at the event held at Hotel Heritage, Byculla.

Narwekar Assures Help To Geeta Gawli

Narwekar even assured the audience that he would help Geeta Gawli the mayor of Mumbai. Incidentally the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC had recently given a verdict favouring the don.

The meeting was held in the background of reports that Narwekar has been refused ticket by the BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from South Mumbai.