New Delhi: Supreme Court to hear pleas on Maratha quota from today

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will start hearing pleas on the Maratha reservation from today.

In an order passed on February 5, the Bench had decided to start the hearing on March 8, and finish it on March 18, after hearing the Attorney General K K Venugopal on the last day. Other members of the Bench are Justices L Nageswara Rao, Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat.

The case stems from the petitions by Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil of Mumbai and others, challenging the Bombay High Court decision to lower the percentage of a reservation granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and higher education.

The senior counsels appearing in the case include former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of the Maharashtra Government, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and P S Patwalia.

Though the Bench had decided on February 5, to hear the case in a hybrid manner (both physical and video conferencing), the hearing is fixed on Monday only through video conferencing. The case is listed for directions.